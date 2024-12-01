Syracuse knocks No. 6 Miami out of ACC title game and possibly the playoff with 42-38 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kyle McCord and Syracuse knocked No. 6 Miami out of Atlantic Coast Conference title contention — and possibly ended the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff hopes — by rallying from a 21-0 deficit for a 42-38 win on Saturday.

McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange (9-3, 5-3). LeQuint Allen ran for two scores and picked up two critical first downs on Syracuse’s final, clock-killing drive, and Devin Grant forced a fumble that he returned 56 yards for a touchdown to help the Orange beat a ranked foe for the third time this season.

“I want to be the one who brought (Syracuse football) back to what it once was,” said McCord, who transferred from Ohio State after starting for the Buckeyes last season. “That’s a testament to this team. This win shows that Syracuse is for real and being part of that team that turned things around, that’s going to last forever. Looking back, everything (coach Fran Brown) said came true and coming here is the best decision I’ve made in my life.”

Cam Ward had 349 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2, No. 6 CFP), who will be off next week while Clemson faces SMU for the ACC title and will have to hope for an at-large bid into the 12-team playoff.

“If we get a chance to go into the playoff, we’re going to make the most of it,” Ward said.

Miami had little trouble scoring but settled for a field goal on what turned out to be its final possession when coach Mario Cristobal declined to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 10.

“We use analytics. It was outside the 10-yard line with four minutes to go. Get the points. Get a stop,” Cristobal said.

Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks, left, catches a touchdown pass over Miami defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

The Hurricanes didn't get that stop. Syracuse ran the ball eight times to run out the final 3:42, aided by an offside penalty.

Miami had defeated Syracuse six straight times before this shootout, in which the teams combined for 983 yards of offense and 51 first downs. The Hurricanes began the season 9-0 but have lost two of three, falling three weeks ago at Georgia Tech.

“We came up short and that’s on all of us, starting with myself,” Cristobal said. “We don’t shy away from it. We’re not in any way, shape or form anything but hard workers and accountable people. And it’s brutally difficult.”

McCord was 26 of 36 and became the first Syracuse quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. His second touchdown pass to Jackson Meeks was his 27th of the season, also an Orange record.

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (1) is pushed out of bounds by Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Syracuse, N.Y. Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

McCord couldn't resist a dig at his old school after the second-ranked Buckeyes scored just 10 points in a loss to unranked Michigan earlier Saturday.

“Everything comes full circle,” he said.

Allen finished with 143 yards from scrimmage for Syracuse — 22 carries for 82 yards and six receptions for 61 yards. Trebor Pena had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Meeks had seven catches for 110 yards and the two scores.

“They made contested catches 80, 90 percent of the time,” Cristobal said. “We had a difficult time covering them. The ball was out quick. We affected (McCord) early but didn’t affect him much as it went on.”

The game was tied at 28 when Grant forced a fumble by receiver Xavier Restrepo at the Syracuse 44. He scooped the ball and ran down the left sideline for the score, giving the Orange a 35-28 lead with 1:47 to go in the third quarter.

“We do it in practice,” Grant said. “The ball is the program. You punch at the ball. I was grateful for it to come out and was fortunate to take it to the house.”

Damien Martinez ran for a 2-yard TD on Miami's next possession to tie the game at 35-all. Allen's 3-yard run gave the Orange the lead for good at 42-35.

Restrepo finished with 148 yards receiving on nine catches for the Hurricanes, and Jacolby George had six receptions for 121 yards.

Miami scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and a rout appeared possible. A 40-yard touchdown pass from McCord to Pena midway through the first quarter was wiped out by an illegal formation penalty and seemed to deflate Syracuse.

The Hurricanes dominated the first 15 minutes, outgaining Syracuse 189 yards to 42.

"We gave them 21 points. There were a lot of self-inflicted wounds,” said Brown, the Orange's first-year coach. “I think we were just tested again, about how tough we were and our will. I think the 21-0 (deficit) showed we won’t quit and that we’ll continue to push.”

The Orange began their rally with two quick touchdowns in the second quarter. Allen took a handoff, bounced off a would-be tackler and maintained his balance for an 8-yard TD, and McCord connected with Meeks in the left corner of the end zone from 9 yards out to make it 21-14 at the half.

The scoring didn't slow down after halftime.

A 25-yard pass to Pena in the right corner of the end zone tied the game briefly at 21 with less than a minute to go in the third, but the Hurricanes countered three minutes later on Mark Fletcher Jr.’s second 2-yard score of the game. McCord and Meeks tied it at 28-all when they hooked up for another 9-yard TD.

The takeaway

Miami must clean up its defense, and given the struggles on that side of the ball, Cristobal will be second-guessed for kicking the short field goal late.

McCord and Syracuse showed tremendous fight and resilience.

Up next

Miami awaits a playoff berth or a bowl game. The Orange await their bowl game destination and opponent.