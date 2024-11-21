No. 11 Miami can finish regular season perfect at home with a win over Wake Forest

Wake Forest (4-6, 2-4 ACC) at No. 11 Miami (9-1, 5-1, No. 8 CFP), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by 24 1/2.

Series record: Miami leads 8-3.

What’s at stake?

Miami would assure itself of a berth in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and remain on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff by beating Wake Forest and then Syracuse next week. Wake Forest needs to beat Miami and then Duke next week to finish the regular season 6-6 and become bowl-eligible.

Key matchup

Miami's passing game vs. Wake Forest's secondary. The Demon Deacons have allowed opposing QBs to complete 69.7% of their passes this season.

Players to watch

Wake Forest: WR Taylor Morin will play his 60th game for the Demon Deacons, and needs 106 receiving yards for 3,000 in his career.

Miami: K Andres Borregales will play at home for the last time (barring a home playoff game). He's 169 for 170 on extra points, 69 for 81 on field goals as a Hurricane.

Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne (1) evades North Carolina defensive end Kaimon Rucker (7) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

Facts & figures

Miami QB Cam Ward has thrown for 151 touchdowns in college, four shy of former Houston QB Case Keenum's Division I (FBS and FCS) record of 155 and 11 shy of John Matocha's all-division record of 162. Matocha played at Division II's Colorado School of Mines. ... Since the last time these teams played in 2013, 50 different players have thrown a pass, 142 different players have had at least one carry and 170 different players have had at least one reception for either the Hurricanes or Demon Deacons. ... Wake Forest won three of the first four games in the series, the last of those wins coming in 1944. Since the end of World War II, Miami is 7-0 in the series. ... The Hurricanes have a chance for their second perfect home record in the last 22 regular seasons. They were 7-0 at home in 2017, then lost the Orange Bowl on their home field. ... With another loss this season, Wake Forest would be assured of back-to-back sub-.500 records for the first time since 2014 and 2015, coach Dave Clawson's first two years at the school.