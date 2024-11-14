Illinois and Michigan State meet in Champaign, both looking to end 2-game skids

Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) at Illinois (6-3, 3-3), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Illinois by 3.

Series record: Michigan State leads 27-19-2.

What's at stake?

Illinois lost to No. 1 Oregon and Minnesota in its last two games, knocking the Illini out of the AP Top 25 poll after seven straight weeks. The Illini face three teams with a combined 13-14 record (Michigan State, Rutgers and Northwestern) to end the regular season and wins could improve their bowl destination. Michigan State lost to rival Michigan and Indiana the past two games to fall under .500. The Spartans have Purdue and Rutgers to close out the season and have a chance to land a bowl bid to cap Jonathan Smith’s first year as coach.

Key matchup

Illinois’ offense struggled in the back-to-back losses, scoring just 26 points. The Illini are averaging 25.9 points per game. Illinois will face a Michigan State defense that allows 323.6 yards per game, No. 30 in the nation, and has held five opponents under 300 yards.

Players to watch

Illinois: Luke Altmyer has thrown just three interceptions, the lowest total of any starting QB in the Big Ten. But turnovers were an issue for him against Minnesota. He lost two fumbles while being sacked, including one deep in Gophers’ territory with 29 seconds left that ended the Illini’s final scoring opportunity in the 25-17 loss. Coach Bret Bielema said after the game that Altmyer’s ball security would be a point of emphasis in practice.

Michigan State: Freshman receiver Nick Marsh ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 16.8 yards per catch and is seventh in the conference with 69.1 receiving yards per game. He leads the Spartans in receiving yards (553) and is second in receptions (33). His receiving yards are the most by a freshman in Michigan State history (Cody White, 490, 2017).

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, left, and Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, right, shake hands following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

Facts & figures

LB Dylan Rosiek, Illinois’ leading tackler, suffered a broken leg against Minnesota and is out for the season. ... Michigan State’s schedule is the 11th toughest in the nation, according to the NCAA. Opponents have a .649 winning percentage. ... The Spartans have won 16 of the last 20 games against Illinois. ... Michigan State has two running backs -- Kay’ron Lynch-Adams and Nathan Carter -- with more than 2,000 career rushing yards. They are one of just 10 RB duos in the country with more than 2,000 career yards on the ground. ... The Spartans have a strong kicking game. Jonathan Kim is 17 of 19 on field goals. He’s seventh in the nation in field goals made. Ryan Eckley is the top punter in the Big Ten, averaging 49.2 yards per punt. ... Illinois has an outstanding placekicker in David Alano, who is perfect on 24 PATs and 14 of 17 on field goals.