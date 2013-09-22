Michigan survives scare by UConn, 24-21

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Fitzgerald Toussaint ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, Desmond Morgan made a one-handed interception in the fourth quarter that swung the game Michigan's way and the 15th-ranked Wolverines dod- ged another upset with a 24-21 victory against Connecticut on last night.

A week after Michigan needed a last-second stand to hold off Akron, Brendan Gibbons kicked a 21-yard field goal with just 4:36 left to give the Wolverines (4-0) their first lead of the second half.

Chandler Whitmer threw two touchdowns and Ty-Meer Brown returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter that gave UConn a 21-7 lead and hope that the Huskies would finally break into the win column this season. But the loss drops UConn to 0-3 -- all at home.

Devin Gardner turned the ball over three times for Michigan and the Wolverines also muffed a punt inside their 10 that led to a UConn touchdown.

Toussaint broke a 35-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and scored from 12 yards out right after Morgan's pick with 9:56 left for a 21-21 tie.

Michigan's winning drive started at the UConn 40. Toussaint ran for 14 yards to the UConn 26, then carried to the 20.

Gardner's third down pass was complete to Jeremy Gallon for 8 yards to the UConn 12. Toussaint'a fumble on the next play was recovered by teammate A.J. Williams at the UConn 10.

Gardner then ran for 6 yards, but his third down pass fell incomplete and Gibbons came on for the field goal that gaeve the Wolverines a 24-21 lead.

UConn's final drive started at the Huskie 25. Whitmer found Deshon Foxx for 14 yards and Foxx ran for 6 to the UConn 45. Martin Hyppolite ran for 7 yards to the Michigan 48, but Whitmer was sacked on third down and his fourth down pass to Foxx came up two yards short. and Michigan ran out the clock. -- AP