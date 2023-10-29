Milton, Wright, Sampson power No. 21 Tennessee to a 33-27 win over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Joe Milton III passed for a touchdown, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson rushed for scores and Charles Campbell kicked four field goals to help No. 21 Tennessee outlast Kentucky 33-27 on Saturday night.

Sampson's 12-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter provided a nine-point cushion the Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) needed as the Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) continued fighting back behind a 372-yard passing performance by Devin Leary.

Alex Raynor made a 28-yard field goal with 4:24 remaining to get Kentucky within a touchdown, but a big run by Sampson on Tennessee's subsequent drive helped consume the clock and clinch a game the Vols led throughout but never really controlled.

Campbell made kicks from 44, 49, 34 and 35 yards, his last bouncing off the upright to keep his team ahead.

Tennessee scored on all five first-half possessions for a 23-17 halftime lead, but a seven-play, 59-yard march to Campbell's third field goal just before the break was the most controversial. It continued after official review upheld Remal Keyton's 17-yard catch on the right sideline, although replay seemed to show he didn't have control of the ball as his right foot came down on the thick white strip of paint.

Milton completed three more passes after that, including a 25-yarder to Squirrel White to set up the kick for a six-point lead that fueled a chorus of boos directed at officials.

Milton was 18 of 21 passing for 228 yards with a way-too-easy 39-yard TD to wide-open Chas Nimrod in the end zone after Jordan Robinson fell in coverage near the 20.

Wright's 52-yard run provided the first score on the way to 120 yards on 11 carries.

Leary delivered his best effort with Kentucky, completing 28 of 39 passes with touchdown throws to Barion Brown and Dane Key. But the Wildcats dropped their third in a row since trouncing Florida.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee likely avoided dropping out with a bounce-back win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The Vols played at their usual quick pace and didn't punt until the third quarter. Settling for field goals wasn't ideal, although Campbell made every chance he got and Sampson sealed it with big plays a week after they blew a 20-7 lead at Alabama.

Kentucky: The Wildcats followed head-scratching calls on their first two drives with their best football in a month behind Leary's sharp passing. It got them within reach, but having to play catch-up in the first place was the problem.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Hosts UConn on Saturday.

Kentucky: Visits Mississippi State on Saturday.

