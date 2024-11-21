No. 9 Ole Miss 'peaking at the right time' but can't afford a letdown at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin feels like his team is “peaking at the right time.”

No one would argue after the Rebels knocked off then-No. 2 Georgia two weeks ago to win their third consecutive game.

The hot streak has ninth-ranked Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 9 CFP ) on the verge of securing a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Kiffin’s team just can’t afford to stumble down the stretch, beginning at Florida (5-5, 3-4) on Saturday.

The Rebels are 10-point favorites heading into the Swamp, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook, and will be an even bigger choice in their regular-season finale against lowly Mississippi State next week.

“I think we’re playing really well right now, which is exciting to be playing well at the end of the season — at any season, let alone when there’s a new playoff format,” Kiffin said. “So that’s exciting.”

Playing well and getting healthy — the ideal scenario for any team in the CFP mix.

The Rebels are getting star receiver Tre Harris back after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury. Harris still leads the team with 59 receptions for 987 yards.

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 28-10. Credit: AP/Randy J. Williams

And Harris will return to face a Florida secondary playing without its top three cornerbacks: Jason Marshall, Devin Moore and Ja’Keem Jackson. The Gators also will be without linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard.

Nonetheless, Florida’s confidence continues to grow after upsetting LSU last week and going toe-to-toe with Georgia and Tennessee. The Gators need a win in their last two games — they play at struggling Florida State next week — to become bowl eligible.

Accomplishing that against Ole Miss would serve as a launching pad for Florida coach Billy Napier and his program as it tries to gain some much-needed momentum into 2025. The Gators are playing with more than two dozen freshmen and sophomores.

“When you have young players that get experience and win games like that, going into the future and being able to learn from that and carry that forward is huge,” senior receiver Chimere Dike said.

Florida players celebrate in front of fans after defeating LSU in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

The Gators have won three in a row at home and took advantage of the raucous crowd against the Tigers. The environment stood out on tape to Kiffin, whose team is 3-1 on the road this season.

“This is a big challenge, man,” Kiffin said. “What were they, 4-5 last week? The crowd was electric. It looked like the conference championship was on the line. They’re two totally different teams at home and on the road.”

Dart closing in on passing record

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is 372 yards shy of Eli Manning’s school record for passing (10,119 yards). Dart leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense (371.3 yards per game), passing efficiency (188.6 ypg) and yards per attempt (11.4).

“We need to stop the run like every week and then get him off his spot and force him into positions where he is uncomfortable and force him to make mistakes,” Florida defensive end Jack Pyburn said.

Lagway nearing full speed after injury

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway should be more mobile against Ole Miss, which leads the nation with 46 sacks. Lagway is three weeks removed from a strained left hamstring. He returned last week against LSU but didn’t run or scramble outside the pocket.

He completed 13 of 26 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown, and he’s taken every first-team rep in practice for the second straight week.

“He gets a little better every day,” Napier said. “No setbacks there. That’s a positive.”

Big-play receivers for both QBs

Mississippi and Florida are two of three teams in the country with two receivers averaging at least 19 yards a catch.

The Rebels have Jordan Watkins (21.3) and Antwane Wells Jr. (19.1) while the Gators have Elijhah Badger (23) and Chimere Dike (19).

And now Ole Miss adds Harris to the mix.

“Having Tre back is just going to add to the depth and explosiveness of the offense,” Watkins said.