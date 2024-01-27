Missouri hires Corey Batoon away from South Alabama to be its defensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri hired Corey Batoon away from South Alabama to be their defensive coordinator on Saturday, replacing Blake Baker, who left earlier this year for the same position at Southeastern Conference-rival LSU.

Batoon has previous experience in the SEC after spending five years at Ole Miss. He also coached at Florida, Hawaii and Florida Atlantic, among other places, before landing at South Alabama, where he orchestrated one of the nation's best defenses.

The Jaguars finished 15th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense at 313.2 yards per game.

“Corey has been a part of championship-level teams at every stop," said Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, whose team went 11-2 and won the Cotton Bowl this past season. "He’s a veteran coach who’s battle-tested and has an ability to break things down and teach the game at a high level. I’m excited to see him bring those skills and experience to fit with our defensive approach.”