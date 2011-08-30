Mitchell's long legacy is at USMMA

Mike Mitchell always knew where he was going to attend school.

Mitchell is a double legacy for the United States Merchant Marine Academy. His father, Peter, attended USMMA, but the wide receiver's initial introduction to the academy came from his grandfather, who graduated from Kings Point in 1943.

Vincent Mitchell passed away three years ago but left his grandson with a wealth of stories. "He sailed during World War II on merchant vessels," Mike said of his grandfather. "He got sunk twice by [enemy forces]."

Mitchell is USMMA's top receiver. He missed three games with a broken hand last season but still managed to make 20 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 20 kickoffs.

Mitchell, who is from South Carolina, did not give much consideration to other schools. "I liked it here, it really was the best of both worlds," he said of the academics and ability to play football. There is little time for anything else.

"It's nothing you can't handle," he said. "Tons of people have done it before me; tons will do it after me. You definitely have to make sure you manage your time well."

USMMA at a glance

Coach: Mike Toop, seventh season (22-48)

Watch list: WR Mike Mitchell, WR Chris Adema (15 catches, 185 yards), WR Chaise Dunn (five TDs,) FB John-Leon Gosselin (874 yards, 10 TDs), RB Alex Coviello, OT Mike Tobin, OL Dan Leach, G Nate Leustek, C John Witte, T Ben Runchey. LB Kevin Stapf, LB Dan McGroarty, LB Barry Preusch, DL Ed Logan, DT Alex Othmer, DE Mike Hagan, DB Jake Harrison, FS Tyler Washington, K Rich Grennen.

Win-win in 2011?: Mitchell and the rest of the seniors will go on to careers in the maritime industry, but they would like to leave on a winning note. The team has not had a winning season since finishing 6-4 in 2003. "We have 100 percent confidence," Mitchell said. "We have the right guys. We're going to be fine this year."

Toop said, "We're not the automatic 'W' for everyone anymore, so I think the kids have finally bought into it. We'll see. This is a season where we think we'll hopefully step it up."

Prediction: 6-4