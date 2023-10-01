Moussa throws 2 TD passes to help Florida A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 31-7

ITTA BENA, Miss. — Jeremy Moussa threw two second-half touchdown passes, Terrell Jennings scored on a 5-yard run and Florida A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 31-7 Saturday night.

Allen Smith Jr. recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Florida A&M (4-1, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 7-0 lead with 11:19 to play.

Jennings' touchdown run gave the Rattlers a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter and Moussa threw TD passes of 7 yards to Koby Gross and 35 yards to Marcus Riley in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.