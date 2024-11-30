Jenkins throws for 3 TDs to carry FIU to 35-24 win over Middle Tennessee

MIAMI — Keyone Jenkins threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns and Florida International beat Middle Tennessee 35-24 on Saturday to end the regular season for both teams.

Lexington Joseph had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Devonte Lyons had a 21-yard scoring run later in the frame and FIU (4-8, 3-5 Conference USA) led the entire way.

Jenkins threw scoring passes of 38 and 19 yards to Dean Patterson and 50 yards to Eric Rivers. The touchdown pass to Rivers marked FIU's largest lead of the contest at 35-17 with 11:01 left in the fourth.

Nicholas Vattiato threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Raiders (3-9, 2-6). He was intercepted once.