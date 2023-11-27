Middle Tennessee fires coach Rick Stockstill after a 4-8 record in his 18th season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee fired coach Rick Stockstill on Monday after 18 seasons, capped by a 4-8 record and an ugly road loss in the Blue Raiders' regular-season finale.

“This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championships,” athletic director Chris Massaro said.

Stockstill was hired in December 2005. He had a 113-111 record at Middle Tennessee, with his win total ranked third all-time in program history. He had been the fourth-longest tenured coach nationally and third-longest with the Blue Raiders.

He took the Blue Raiders to 10 bowls, with Middle Tennessee bowl eligible 12 times. They beat San Diego State a year ago in the Hawaii Bowl. The Blue Raiders started this season on the road, routed by Alabama followed by a 23-19 loss at Missouri.

Middle Tennessee is starting a national search for a new coach immediately.

___

