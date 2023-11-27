SportsCollegeCollege Football

Middle Tennessee fires coach Rick Stockstill after a 4-8 record in his 18th season

By The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee fired coach Rick Stockstill on Monday after 18 seasons, capped by a 4-8 record and an ugly road loss in the Blue Raiders' regular-season finale.

“This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championships,” athletic director Chris Massaro said.

Stockstill was hired in December 2005. He had a 113-111 record at Middle Tennessee, with his win total ranked third all-time in program history. He had been the fourth-longest tenured coach nationally and third-longest with the Blue Raiders.

He took the Blue Raiders to 10 bowls, with Middle Tennessee bowl eligible 12 times. They beat San Diego State a year ago in the Hawaii Bowl. The Blue Raiders started this season on the road, routed by Alabama followed by a 23-19 loss at Missouri.

Middle Tennessee is starting a national search for a new coach immediately.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME