Munoz throws 3TDs in Weber State's 33-21 win over Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — Richie Munoz threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns — all in the second quarter — and Weber State beat Idaho State 33-21 on Saturday.

Munoz's 23-yard scoring pass to Jaden Thrower with 10:55 before halftime marked the game's first score. A 19-yard scoring pass to Jacob Sharp 4 1/2 minutes later made it 14-0 and less than two minutes later the score went to 21-0 when he connected with Hayden Meacham on 26-yard score to make it a three-score lead. The Wildcats (4-5, 2-4 Big Sky Conference) amassed 201 yards in 23 plays on the three scoring drives.

Weber State's defense also got on the scoreboard when Garrett Beck returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown and Jack Kelly sacked Jordan Cooke in the end zone for a safety.

Cooke threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Bengals (3-6, 3-3). ___

