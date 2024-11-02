SportsCollegeCollege Football

Angel Johnson and Amar Johnson combine for 3 touchdowns and South Dakota State routs Murray State

By The Associated Press

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Angel Johnson had 132 yards on the ground and a touchdown, Amar Johnson added a rushing and receiving touchdown, and South Dakota State beat Murray State 52-6 on Saturday.

Murray State (1-8, 0-6 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which made its first trip to Brookings, was coming off a 59-6 loss to FCS top-ranked North Dakota State last Saturday.

South Dakota State (FCS No. 3, 7-2, 4-1) marched 75 yards on the opening drive of the game to take the lead on Mark Gronowski's 10-yard pass to Amar Johnson.

Two plays after James London made a 55-yard field goal for Murray State, Angel Johnson raced for a 67-yard touchdown to make it 14-3. Amar Johnson added a 44-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter for a 28-6 lead.

Hunter Dustman's 29-yard field goal with six seconds left before halftime extended it to 38-6.

Amar Johnson finished with six carries for 83 yards as South Dakota State piled up 343 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Gronowski was 9 of 16 for 170 yards with one touchdown, and backup Chase Mason finished 10 of 16 for 82 yards with a touchdown. Mason also had a score on the ground.

The Racers are the newest member of the MVFC, joining the league in 2023.

