NAIA's Northwestern (IA) knocks off Drake in overtime, wins 27-24

DES MOINES, Iowa — Konner McQuillan ran 16 yards for a touchdown in overtime to lift the 2022 NAIA National Champion Northwestern College Red Raiders to a 27-24 upset win over in-state rival Drake on Saturday night.

Northwestern trailed 21-13 with 6:12 left and tied the game by marching 90 yards in 11 plays, with Jalyn Gramstad hitting McQuillan from 2 yards out to get within two points with 43 seconds left in regulation, then knotting the score with a two-point conversion pass to Michael Storey.

The Bulldogs got the ball back at their own 31, but Luke Bailey was picked off at midfield and the Red Raiders attempted a 55-yard field goal with 11 seconds left, but Eli Stader's kick missed.

Drake got the ball first in overtime but managed to gain just two yards and the Bulldogs settled for a 40-yard field goal by Shane Dunning.

Gramstad completed 25 of 35 passes for 224 and a touchdown without turning the ball over and ran for a team-high 114 yards on 19 carries. McQuillan carried seven times for 23 yards for the private college from Orange City, Iowa.

Bailey finished 24 of 32 for 253 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Drake (0-2).

