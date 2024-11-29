SportsCollegeCollege Football

Woodson accounts for 3 TDs in the fourth quarter to help Navy beat East Carolina 34-20

By The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Braxton Woodson accounted for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Navy beat East Carolina 34-20 on Friday.

Woodson threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Kent to give Navy a 21-6 lead with 10:48 remaining. East Carolina answered with a 16-play, 78-yard drive, capped by Katin Houser's 9-yard touchdown pass to Winston Wright Jr., to pull to 21-13 with 5:35 to play.

Woodson broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown run with 2:49 left, and following a Houser interception, added a 10-yard TD run for a 34-13 Navy lead.

Woodson completed 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards and finished with 125 yards rushing on 15 carries. Eli Heidenreich added 82 yards on the ground with a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Brandon Chatman also had a touchdown run for the Midshipmen.

Houser was 20-of-36 passing for 219 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for East Carolina (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference), which had its four-game win streak snapped to conclude its regular season.

Navy (8-3, 6-2) has won two of its last three and will face conference leader Army on Dec. 14.

