Philo delivers go-ahead TD run with 22 seconds remaining to lift Georgia Tech past N.C. State 30-29

ATLANTA — Aaron Philo scrambled for a go-ahead 18-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds remaining and Georgia Tech escaped with a 30-29 win over N.C. State on Thursday night after losing the lead with less than 2 minutes remaining.

Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost the lead with 1:30 remaining when Hollywood Smothers broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run for N.C. State (5-6, 2-5).

Philo had the answer with his go-ahead scoring run that he said was like a childhood dream.

“That was the moment you dream of, ever since you were a little kid,” Philo said. “I couldn’t ask for a better moment.”

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said Philo “was smart and saw it and took off and ran.”

Philo's last-minute drama almost wasn't enough. The Wolfpack moved to the Georgia Tech 41 but Collin Smith's last-second, 58-yard field goal attempt was wide left.

The Wolfpack had three scoring runs by freshman quarterback CJ Bailey, but Bailey also threw three interceptions.

Georgia Tech linebacker Trenilyas Tatum (0) blocks a pass thrown by North Carolina State quarterback CJ Bailey (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

E.J. Lightsey returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown for Georgia Tech, which led 23-21 before Smothers' go-ahead scoring run. Bailey ran for a 2-point conversion as N.C. State (6-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) became bowl eligible.

Romello Height's interception of a Bailey pass with 6:44 remaining set up Haynes King's 3-yard scoring run.

Georgia Tech capped a perfect 5-0 home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Wolfpack fell short in their bid to become bowl eligible.

Bailey showed his athleticism on his 16-yard scoring run late in the opening quarter and a 28-yard touchdown scamper on the first play of the fourth.

Georgia Tech led only 13-7 at halftime after being held without an offensive touchdown. Aidan Birr kicked field goals of 44 and 41 yards. Birr added a 45-yarder in the third quarter for a 16-7 lead. The kick was set up by Philo's 49-yard pass to Eric Singleton.

Even with all the late-game drama, N.C. State coach Dave Doeren still said Lightsey's first-quarter interception was painful.

“We did a lot of good things there third and fourth quarter but the opening shovel pass that ricochets into their guy’s hands was a tough play for us,” Doeren said.

The takeaway

N.C. State: Bailey, who became the starter when Grayson McCall retired following concussion issues, couldn't lead a consistent drive in the first half other than on his inventive scoring run. ... DE Davin Vann was knocked out of the game with an injury early in the second period. Vann, who leads the nation with five forced fumbles, was escorted to the locker room.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets struggled to establish their running game after rushing for 281 yards in their 28-23 upset of then-No. 4 Miami on Nov. 9. Jamal Haynes ran for only 36 yards on 13 carries and King ran for only 18 yards on eight carries while Philo handled most of the snaps at quarterback. Philo completed 19 of 33 passes for a career-high 265 yards.

Up next

N.C. State: Closes its regular season at North Carolina on Nov. 30.

Georgia Tech: Plays at No. 8 Georgia on Nov. 29.