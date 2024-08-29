Nebraska is a four-touchdown favorite against UTEP as it looks to win its first opener since 2019

UTEP at Nebraska, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Nebraska by 27 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Nebraska, which hasn't won an opener since 2019, expect to make a big jump in Matt Rhule's second season. The game marks the debut of freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the highest-ranked recruit ever signed by the Cornhuskers. UTEP, which has had just two winning seasons since 2006, begins the Scotty Walden era. The 34-year-old Walden, who lost three of four games as Southern Mississippi's interim coach in 2020, takes over for Dana Dimel after going 26-14 at Austin Peay. Eleven of his Austin Peay players followed him to El Paso.

KEY MATCHUP

Raiola will make his first career start against a UTEP defense that returns nine starters but will be playing in a new 3-3-5 system. The key for Raiola will be to take care of the ball — turnovers have been the Huskers' biggest problem for two years — and establish rhythm with an upgraded group of receivers. The Miners will try to pressure Raiola with edge rusher Maurice Westmoreland, who was second in Conference USA last season with 7.5 sacks.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws passes for teammates during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, March 20, 2024 in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Anna Reed

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTEP: QB Cade McConnell or Skyler Locklear. Walden said he planned to name his starter by Thursday. McConnell started the final six games last season and led the Miners with 1,437 yards passing and six touchdowns passes. Locklear played in a combined four games in two seasons at Austin Peay.

Nebraska: DL Jimari Butler has added 15 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame to get up to 260 and is poised for a breakout year after recording a team-best 5.5 sacks a year ago.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTEP is opening against a power-conference opponent for the first time since 2017. ... Miners are 0-3 against the Big Ten, losing 38-7 at Northwestern last year. Nebraska is 8-1 against Conference USA, its only loss coming to Southern Miss in 2004. ... Nebraska hasn't won more than five games in a season since 2016. ... Rhule says RBs Rahmir Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Dante Dowdell all will play. ... Huskers' kicking situation is uncertain. Tristan Alvano, the starter a year ago, is recovering from offseason groin surgery.