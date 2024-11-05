Rhule brings in Holgorsen as 'another set of eyes' to find way to bring spark to Nebraska offense

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Houston and West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen is working with the Nebraska staff to help the Cornhuskers increase the production of their struggling offense, the school confirmed Tuesday.

The Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4) have averaged just 18.3 points and 320 yards per game against Big Ten opponents under second-year offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. They have lost three straight and have an open date this week. They visit Southern California on Nov. 16.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is bringing in Holgorsen as an offensive consultant.

Nebraska media relations director Keith Mann told The Associated Press in a text that Holgorsen was in Lincoln. He did not confirm his formal hiring. Mann characterized Holgorsen's role as “another set of eyes.”

Rhule had said at his news conference Monday he would bring in outside football people to help the staff find ways to tweak the offense.

“One of the first things I’m doing this week is I have a lot of friends in the business, I’ve had some outside people come in and tell me what they see," he said. "In my history, that’s one of the best things you can do, have a fresh set of eyes look at it.”

The 53-year-old Holgorsen built a reputation for designing high-production offenses working for Mike Leach at Texas Tech and Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State.

Holgorsen was 31-28 as Houston’s coach from 2019-23 and 61-41 at West Virginia from 2011-18.

Holgorsen also has worked as an offensive consultant at TCU this season.

The Huskers are averaging just 4.69 yards per play in conference games, the worst mark in the Big Ten besides Northwestern's 4.49.

Freshman Dylan Raiola, the Huskers' highest-ranked recruit in program history, has thrown five touchdown passes and seven interceptions in six Big Ten games. His pass efficiency rating is the lowest in the conference since he completed less than half of his attempts against Rutgers on Oct. 5.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, second right, leaves the field following his team's 27-20 loss to UCLA during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

The ground game also has struggled, averaging 101 yards per game against conference opponents.