New Hampshire reels off 27-straight points in 27-9 win over Maine

ORONO, Maine — Caleb Mead ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and New Hampshire beat Maine 27-9 on Saturday in a season-ending contest for both teams.

The Wildcats (8-4, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Association) spotted Maine to a 9-0 lead when Joey Bryson kicked a 39-yard field and Carter Peevy threw an 8-yard touchdown to Montigo Moss, all in the first quarter.

But midway through the second, the Wildcats took control and proceeded to score 27-straight points to clinch the win.

Denzell Gibson ran it in from the 1 to end a 13-play, 81-yard drive that lasted 6:08 to reduce the deficit to 9-7 with 11 seconds left before halftime. On the first play from scrimmage after the break, Mead ran for a 57-yard touchdown for a 14-9 lead. Nick Mazzie kicked field goals of 21 and 22 yards and Seth Morgan ran it in from the 7 with 2:03 left to end it.

Peevy threw for 168 yards for Maine (5-7, 3-5).