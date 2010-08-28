New Irish coach Kelly not a Weis guy, takes Rex-like approach

Shortly after Brian Kelly replaced Charlie Weis as Notre Dame football coach, star wide receiver Michael Floyd reacted in disbelief when the new man distributed a blueprint to the players explaining how each player's locker should be organized. Kelly, too, had his qualms when a review of 2009 game video convinced him Floyd was "overhyped and, at times, average."

But as the Irish prepare to begin a new era, Kelly, Floyd and the rest of the players are on the same page and brimming with optimism about a transition to the spread offense and 3-4 defense Kelly used to turn Cincinnati and Central Michigan from doormats into powers.

Asked recently how well the players Weis left behind have bought into the new regime, Kelly said: "All of the players have done exactly what we've asked. It's a paradigm shift - different leadership styles - that's been the one aspect of growing."

As acerbic as Weis could be in his public-relations role, he was not exactly a demanding taskmaster with his players. Kelly is far more fluent with the media, and he conveys a clarity of vision that is a marked departure from his predecessor. For example, he criticized Floyd's imprecise pass routes and the fact that the ball was thrown up for grabs so often, implying a less-than-disciplined approach by Weis.

Floyd has responded by setting the example in practice. "In 20 years, I've not had a player work as hard as Michael Floyd," Kelly said. "He has outworked everybody to the point where he has singlehandedly set the bar. He's been dominant."

From the beginning, Kelly has said his is a "five-minute plan" rather than a five-year plan. The Irish were 6-6 last season and 16-21 in the past three seasons. But Kelly praised the depth of talent Weis left, and you get the impression he believes he can mold it to his system and do much better with many of the same players.

"Our players have cut out a lot of losing things," Kelly said. "The important thing is how you go about your job . . . attention to detail, discipline, be fast on your feet. At Notre Dame, we have a sense of urgency. We don't have time. We have to force the issue."

Kelly's sense of urgency is reflected in all the changes he's made. Pleased with a deep group of running backs, he shifted Theo Riddick to wide receiver, predicting he will be an "elite player." Not content with having All-American candidate Kyle Rudolph at tight end, Kelly suggested that if a preseason injury lingers, Rudolph could suffer the same fate as Wally Pipp when replaced by Lou Gehrig because sophomore Tyler Eifert is so talented.

Hitting the ground running, Kelly recruited well enough to believe nine freshmen are going to see significant playing time, including cornerback Lo Wood and wideout T.J. Jones, who are competing for starting positions. But the most interesting newcomer might be quarterback Tommy Rees, who ostensibly is competing with Nate Montana, son of former Notre Dame great Joe Montana, for the backup QB role behind junior Dayne Crist.

Kelly has been effusive in his praise for Rees. "He's really savvy, a smart kid," he said. "He has those intangibles of a quarterback relative to seeing things before they come up. He showed early on he can run this offense."

Crist, who has appeared in only four games and thrown just 20 passes, shouldn't get comfortable. Kelly says the best players will play regardless of experience. "This isn't about being OK this year; we want to be great," he said. "We're not here for any other reason but to win championships."