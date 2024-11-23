SportsCollegeCollege Football

Brandon Nunez tosses 2 TD passes to help New Mexico State beat Middle Tennessee 36-21

By The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Brandon Nunez threw just two passes, each for a score, and New Mexico State beat Middle Tennessee 36-21 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.

Nunez tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Seth McGowan to give the Aggies a 20-7 lead midway through the third quarter. After Middle Tennessee pulled to 26-21 early in the fourth, Nunez tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Cooper Sheehan that made it 33-21 with 7:43 left.

Parker Awad completed 12 of 16 passes for 221 yards for New Mexico State (3-8, 2-5 Conference USA). McGowan finished with 83 yards rushing.

Mike Washington also had a touchdown run and Dylan Early a 30-yard pick-6 for the Aggies.

Nicholas Vattiato was 30-of-45 passing for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Middle Tennessee (3-8, 2-5), which has lost three of its last four.

