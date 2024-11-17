SportsCollegeCollege Football

Coleman's 2 TD passes, Fuselier's punt return for a TD help Lamar beat Nicholls 24-7

By The Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Texas — Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes, Kyndon Fuselier returned a punt 40 yards for a score and Lamar beat Nicholls 24-7 Saturday.

Khalan Griffin had 86 yards rushing on 21 carries for Lamar (6-5, 3-3 Southland Conference) and Fuselier added three receptions for 84 yards. Coleman finished 12-of-21 passing for 151 yards with two interceptions.

Fuselier caught a punt at the 40 and briefly went left before cutting back to the right, running through a would-be tackle at the 30 and raced to the end zone to open the scoring with 9:21 left in the first quarter and Ben Woodard kicked a 42-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 10-0 lead with about 6 minutes to go in the second quarter.

Pat McQuaide threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Dufrene that cut the Colonels' deficit to 10-7 at halftime.

Coleman hit Griffin for a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter and his 13-yard TD pass to Devyn Gibbs capped the scoring with 6:28 to play.

