No. 4 Penn State tries to keep fading Big Ten title hopes alive when it visits reeling Purdue

No. 4 Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) at Purdue (1-8, 0-6), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Penn State by 28 1/2.

Series record: Penn State leads 16-3-1.

What’s at stake?

The Nittany Lions are one of four teams still contending to reach the Big Ten title game. But those faint hopes almost certainly would vanish with another loss, especially to a reeling team such as the Boilermakers. Purdue's eight-game losing streak is its longest in one season since finishing 2013 on a 10-game skid. While there's not much left to play for, maybe the Boilermakers can close this brutal season with a Senior Day victory.

Key matchup

Penn State RBs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton vs. Purdue's run defense. The Nittany Lions have run wild all season. They're averaging 5.2 yards per carry and just rushed for 266 yards in a blowout win over Washington. Expect another steady diet of power football against a run defense yielding 199.9 yards per game (No. 118 in FBS).

Players to watch

Penn State: Tyler Warren. The fourth-year player has emerged as one of the nation's most versatile tight ends, capable of running, throwing, blocking and catching. The Nittany Lions' top receiver (59 catches, 681 yards, four TDs) should cause plenty of matchup problems for a Purdue defense that has struggled to do anything well in 2024.

Purdue: Hudson Card and Ryan Browne. Both quarterbacks were used in the last two games though Card started each while Browne saw limited action. Could things change after Card went 9 of 19 with 108 yards and one interception last week at Ohio State? Maybe. Browne didn't complete either of his two passes last week, either, though his running ability may make him a more favorable option against Penn State's strong defense.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) avoids a tackle-attempt by Washington defensive lineman Jacob Bandes (55) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in State College, Pa. Credit: AP/Barry Reeger

Facts & figures

Penn State has won 10 straight in the series and hasn't lost to the Boilermakers since 2004 in State College. ... Purdue still has not beaten an FBS team and begins this week as one of eight FBS schools still winless in conference play. ... The Nittany Lions scored 35 points last weekend at Washington, their second-highest total of the season (56 vs. Kent State). ... Penn State QB Drew Allar was 2 of 4 for 26 yards in his college debut at Purdue, the 2022 season opener. It's his only other appearance at Ross-Ade Stadium. ... Boilermakers S Dillon Thieneman, a preseason All-American, recorded 11 tackles last week against the Buckeyes.