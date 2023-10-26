No. 11 Oregon State faces stiff test with road game at Arizona

No. 11 Oregon State (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) at Arizona (4-3, 2-2), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Line: Oregon State by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series Record: Arizona leads 24-16-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oregon State looks to start a season 7-1 for the first time since 2012 in a matchup of teams coming off wins over AP Top 25 teams. The Beavers beat No. 23 UCLA 36-24 two weeks ago and the Wildcats are coming off a 44-6 win over then-No. 19 Washington State the same day. Oregon State is 13-1 against unranked opponents since the start of the 2022 season.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona's defense vs. Oregon State's run game. The Wildcats are vastly improved defensively this season, particularly against the run. Arizona is 13th nationally, allowing 96 rushing yards per game after holding Washington State to 35 yards last week. Oregon State has a balanced offense, but is tied for 20th nationally with 195 yards rushing per game. Shutting down Oregon State's run game will allow the Wildcats a chance to put pressure on QB DJ Uiagalelei.

Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Credit: AP/Young Kwak

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: TE Jack Velling. Uiagalelei has leaned heavily Velling this season. Velling leads the nation among tight ends with seven TD catches, tying the Oregon State record set by Tim Euhus in 2003 and Joe Newton in 2004 and 2006.

Arizona: WR Jacob Cowing. With a touchdown two weeks ago against UCLA, Cowing has caught a pass in 51 straight games, the second-longest active streak behind the 52 straight by Coastal Carolina's Sam Pinckney. The NCAA record for consecutive games with a reception is 54, set by Central Michigan's Bryan Anderson from 2006-09.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Oregon State is 25 of 25 in the red zone this season, joining South Alabama and Western Kentucky as the only FBS teams perfect inside the opponent's 20 yard line. ... Arizona QB Noah Fifita has been stellar in place of the injured Jayden de Laura (ankle), throwing for 942 yards and eight TDs in six games. ... Uiagalelei has 1,573 yards and 15 TDs with four interceptions passing in his first season since transferring from Clemson. ... Arizona is seeking its first home victory against a ranked opponent since it beat No. 19 Oregon in 2018.

