No. 13 Alabama hosts 15th-ranked Ole Miss in SEC opener for both

No. 15 Mississippi (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 13 Alabama (2-1, 0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Alabama by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 58-10-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two straight subpar performances have knocked Alabama from the Top 10 f or the first time in eight years — since a 2015 loss to Ole Miss, in fact. A loss to the Rebels could bump the Crimson Tide closer to the previously unthinkable position of unranked. A win wouldn't make the concerns go away, but it would be a big step in the right direction. The Rebels have a chance to make an early statement as contenders in the Southeastern Conference Western Division and snap a seven-game losing streak to Alabama.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama's defense against Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss offense. The Tide offense has shown no signs of being able to win a shootout, as evidenced by a 17-3 win over South Florida. So it once again falls to the defense has to contain a big-play, fast-paced offense led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Quinshon Judkins and (when healthy) wide receiver Tre Harris.

Mississippi wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) pulls in a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ole Miss: WR Jordan Watkins has stepped up bigtime since an injury to star receiver Tre Harris, who has practiced this week, according to coach Lane Kiffin. Watkins has 15 catches for 290 yards, including a career-high 119 against Georgia Tech.

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe is the starter again after not playing a snap against South Florida. Milroe needs help from his supporting cast — particularly the offensive line — and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who can find ways to make use of his QB's running ability.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to pass during the second half the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Thomas Graning

Alabama has won the last seven meetings, outscoring Ole Miss by an average score of 52.8-25.3. The Tide has three games with 60-plus points against the Rebels in that span, including a 723-yard, 63-point explosion in 2020. ... Saban is 28-3 against his former assistants but all three losses have come since the 2021 season. Kiffin was his offensive coordinator from 2014-16. ... The teams have met 12 previous times when both were ranked, with Alabama winning nine of them. ,,, The Rebels are averaging 18.4 yards per completion, which leads all FBS schools with 50 passes completed. ... Ole Miss has gotten off to 3-0 starts in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013-15.