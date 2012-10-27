No. 16 Louisville holds on to beat Cincinnati in OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- John Wallace kicked a 30-yard field goal in overtime to lift No. 16 Louisville to a 34-31 victory over Cincinnati on Friday night after an attempt to ice the redshirt kicker went horribly wrong for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati got the ball first in OT but Terrell Floyd intercepted Munchie Legaux's floater in the end zone and the Cardinals drove 12 yards to set up Wallace's kick.

Bearcats coach Butch Davis called timeout right before the field-goal attempt, and the high snap went through the holder's hands. Davis just shrugged and Wallace calmly drilled the ball through the uprights to give Louisville the win.

Teddy Bridgewater connected with DeVante Parker for two terrific touchdowns after the Cardinals (8-0, 3-0 Big East) fell behind 24-14 with 10:26 left in the third quarter.

Parker's tying 30-yard grab was initially ruled incomplete. He juggled the ball near the back of the end zone but brought it in with one foot inbounds, and it was changed to a touchdown after a replay review.

Parker gave the Cardinals the lead with a 64-yard catch-and-run with 1:56 remaining, but the Bearcats (5-2, 1-1) tied it at 31 on Legaux's 26-yard pass to Damon Julian with just over a minute left.