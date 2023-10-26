No. 19 Air Force tries to stay unbeaten as Falcons travel to Colorado State for rivalry game

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — No. 19 Air Force (7-0, 4-0 Mountain West) at Colorado State (3-4, 1-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Air Force by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Air Force leads 38-21-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The 19th-ranked Falcons try to move to 8-0 for the first time since the 1985 squad started 10-0. The Falcons remain one of nine undefeated teams in the nation, along with Florida State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Liberty, Washington, Georgia and James Madison. What’s more, the Falcons have won 14 of the last 16 against Colorado State in a rivalry where the winner receives the Ram-Falcon Trophy. The Rams are coming off a tough 25-23 loss to UNLV in which the lead changed four times in the final 4 minutes. The Falcons beat Navy last weekend to take the first step in retaining the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, a round-robin competition between the service academies. All they have to do to hoist the trophy is beat Army on Nov. 4 at Empower Field at Mile High.

KEY MATCHUP

Colorado State pass rusher Mohamed Kamara needs just a half-sack to tie Brady Smith (28.5) for second on the program’s all-time list. Kamara may not get many chances, though, considering the Falcons don’t throw all that often. They’ve put the ball in the air only 33 times this season and been sacked just four times. What Kamara and the Rams will see is a steady diet of fullback dives. The Falcons average an NCAA-best 306 yards rushing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Air Force: Senior quarterback Zac Larrier, who may not throw it often but comes up big when necessary. Of his 24 completions, five had resulted in touchdowns. Larrier had a school-record 94-yard touchdown pass to Dane Kinamon at Navy last weekend. It broke the previous mark of 92 yards when Haaziq Daniels connected with Brandon Lewis against Colorado State in 2021.

Colorado State: Dallin Holker needs one TD catch to set the program’s single-season mark for most by a tight end. His six touchdown receptions are tied with Kivon Cartwright (2013) and Kory Sperry (2008).

FACTS & FIGURES

The Rams are 1-7 in the eight games they have faced a ranked Air Force team in the rivalry. ... Colorado State has dropped 25 in a row to ranked teams. The last win was in 2002 over No. 7 Colorado. ... Larrier has won his first seven starts to begin his career. Rich Mayo (1958) and Bob Parker (1970) have the program record at eight straight. ... Air Force has won 12 games in a row dating to last season. It’s the second-longest streak in team history. The longest was 13 straight in 1984-85. ... At No. 19, the Falcons have their highest ranking in the AP poll since Oct. 13, 2002.

