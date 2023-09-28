No. 2 Michigan visits Nebraska for first road game. The teams are among eight with 900 all-time wins

No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska (2-2, 0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Michigan Michigan by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 7-4-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan and Nebraska are among eight schools with over 900 all-time wins, but both are in very different places. The Wolverines play on the road for the first time and can't afford to stumble as they pursue a third straight College Football Playoff appearance. The Cornhuskers are early in their rebuild under Matt Rhule and have shown promising signs on defense.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards vs. Nebraska front seven. Corum is tied for the national lead in rushing touchdowns (8) and averaging 87.5 yards per game and better than 6 yards per carry. Edwards has gotten off to a slow start with just 109 yards through four games. The Huskers are second in rushing defense (46.25 ypg) and have held four straight opponents under 60 yards on the ground.

Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34) and Teddy Prochazka (65) against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: CB Mike Sainristil had a 71-yard pick-6 last week for his second interception this year. He ranks fifth on the team with 11 tackles, including two for losses. The fifth-year player has become a run-stopping, ball-hawking defensive back after playing receiver and scoring a touchdown in each of his first three years.

Nebraska: RB Anthony Grant had a confidence-building performance against Louisiana Tech last week, running for 135 yards and making a key block on a touchdown. It was much needed after Grant was benched for fumbling late in the opener against Minnesota. With Nebraska having a limited passing game, look for Grant to carry a heavy load against what could be the best defense the Huskers will face.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska has lost 13 straight against top-five opponents since beating Oklahoma 20-10 in Lincoln in 2001. The Huskers have lost 22 in a row against the Top 25. ... The Wolverines are giving up an FBS-low 5.8 points per game and are the first team since 1971 to allow seven or fewer points in each of its first four games. ... J.J. McCarthy is completing 79.8% of passes, leading all major-college QBs. ... Michigan, which has won the last two Big Ten titles, has won 29 of its last 32 games. ... Nebraska has rushed for 200 straight yards in three straight games for the first time since 2018.