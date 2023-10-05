No. 24 Fresno State goes for 15th straight win when Bulldogs travel to Wyoming

No. 24 Fresno State (5-0, 1-0 Mountain West) at Wyoming (4-1, 1-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Fresno State by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Fresno State leads 9-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Bulldogs ride a 14-game winning streak into War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. It’s the second-longest active winning streak in the nation, behind Georgia (22). They haven’t lost since Oct. 8, 2022, at Boise State. Another impressive streak: Fresno State has scored in 25 straight quarters, a string that goes back to the final quarter of the Mountain West championship game last December. And one more streak to note: The Bulldogs are 5-0 for the first time since 2013. The Cowboys wrap up a three-game homestand this weekend. They’re 4-0 at home this season, including a two-overtime win against Texas Tech.

KEY MATCHUP

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene is turning in quite a season since his arrival from Central Florida, where he was 8-3 as a starter in two seasons. He leads the conference in passing touchdowns with 14. Wyoming safety Wyett Ekeler had a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery last weekend in a win over New Mexico. The performance earned Ekeler the league’s defensive player of the week honor.

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene rolls out against Nevada during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Fresno State beat Nevada 27-9. Credit: AP/Gary Kazanjian

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fresno State: Morice Norris Jr. and Camryn Bracha each had 1 1/2 sacks against Nevada last weekend. The team finished with seven sacks, the most by Fresno State in a game since 2013.

Wyoming: Running back Harrison Waylee had a big day against the Lobos, rushing for 191 yards. It was his third straight game with at least 100 yards rushing. He’s the first Cowboys running back to accomplish the feat since Xazavian Valladay recorded five-straight 100-yard rushing games in 2019.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Bulldogs have won four straight over Wyoming. The Cowboys last win over Fresno State was 45-17 in 2014. ... Fresno State has gone 40 drives in a row without a three-and-out. The last one was in the fourth quarter on Sept. 9 against Eastern Washington. ... Craig Bohl will be coaching in his 250th game, and 114th at Wyoming. ... Cowboys kicker John Hoyland has hit all eight of his field-goal attempts. ... Wyoming had nine different receivers catch a pass against New Mexico, the most since a 2017 game versus the Lobos when Josh Allen was the quarterback.