No. 25 UCLA looks to get back on track in visit to Stanford

No. 25 UCLA (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) at Stanford (2-4, 1-3), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: UCLA by 17 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 48–43–3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCLA looks to bounce back from a loss at Oregon State and get a win to help the Bruins stay in the AP poll. Stanford is coming off the biggest comeback in school history after rallying from 29 points down to beat Colorado 46-43 in double overtime last week. The Cardinal haven't won back-to-back Pac-12 games in a season since winning the final four games in 2020.

KEY MATCHUP

UCLA QB Dante Moore vs. Stanford pass D. Moore has struggled mightily of late. He went 13 for 31 for 138 yards and three INTs last week and has thrown a pick-6 in three straight games. Moore faces a Cardinal defense that has the second fewest INTs in the Pac-12 with three and has allowed the second most yards passing this season.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore (3) slips a tackle by Oregon State linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: RB Carson Steele had 22 carries for 110 yards and a TD last week. Steele has back-to-back games with at least 100 yards rushing with 14 career 100-yard games.

Stanford: WR Elic Ayomanor had 13 catches for 294 yards and three TDs last week — all coming after halftime. Ayomanor set the school record for yards receiving in a game and had the second ever in a Pac-12 game. Ayomanor scored on a 97-yard catch and run for the second longest TD catch in school history behind Troy Walters' 98-yarder in 1999.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCLA running back Carson Steele (33) rushes against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

UCLA has won three of four in the series following an 11-game Stanford winning streak. ... The Bruins have had multiple turnovers in five of six games this season, including all five against FBS opponents. ... UCLA is 8-1 in its last nine conference road games against unranked teams. ... The Bruins lead the Pac-12 with 14 takeaways and rank fifth nationally allowing only 4.28 yards per play. ... Stanford snapped a seven-game Pac-12 losing streak last week. ... The Cardinal have lost nine straight against ranked teams. ... Stanford scored on all eight drives after halftime last week, including TDs on the first five drives. ... Cardinal QB Ashton Daniels came off the bench last week to throw for 396 yards and four TDs for the most yards passing in a game for Stanford since Davis Mills had 428 against UCLA in 2020.