No. 5 Washington seeks its 15th straight win in visit to Stanford
No. 5 Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) at Stanford (2-5, 1-4), Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
Line: Washington by 26 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Washington leads 45–44–4.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Washington comes in with the second-longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games after escaping with a 15-7 win over Arizona State last week. The Huskies will look for a more convincing win in the last game before the release of the first CFP rankings. Stanford looks to bounce back from a lopsided loss to UCLA.
KEY MATCHUP
Washington run game vs Stanford run defense. The Huskies were held to 13 yards on 13 carries last week — for their worst rushing performance since at least 1996. They will look to get back on track against a Cardinal defense that is allowing 150 yards rushing per game this season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Washington: WR Ja’Lynn Polk had nine catches for 102 yards last week for his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Polk has 41 catches for 688 yards and five TDs this season.
Stanford: QB Ashton Daniels got the start last week after leading a comeback win over Colorado the previous game. He went 27 for 45 for 268 yards with a TD and an INT in a loss to UCLA.
FACTS & FIGURES
Washington has won back-to-back games in the series for the first time since winning six in a row from 1995-2003. ... The Huskies won last week without scoring an offensive TD for the first time since the 2018 Pac-12 title game. ... Washington's four turnovers last week were its most in a game in two seasons under coach Kalen DeBoer. ... Washington has its longest winning streak since a 22-gamer from 1990-92. ... The Huskies have played three straight games decided by eight points or fewer and won each of them. They have a seven-game winning streak in games decided by fewer than eight points. ... Stanford has lost six straight home games for the first time since a nine-game skid in 2006-07. ... The Cardinal are 2-18 in their last 20 Pac-12 games. ... Stanford has fallen behind by 29-0 and 35-0 the last two weeks but did rally to beat Colorado two weeks ago. ... The Cardinal have lost 10 straight games against ranked teams.
