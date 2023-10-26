No. 5 Washington seeks its 15th straight win in visit to Stanford

No. 5 Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) at Stanford (2-5, 1-4), Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Washington by 26 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Washington leads 45–44–4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Washington comes in with the second-longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games after escaping with a 15-7 win over Arizona State last week. The Huskies will look for a more convincing win in the last game before the release of the first CFP rankings. Stanford looks to bounce back from a lopsided loss to UCLA.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington run game vs Stanford run defense. The Huskies were held to 13 yards on 13 carries last week — for their worst rushing performance since at least 1996. They will look to get back on track against a Cardinal defense that is allowing 150 yards rushing per game this season.

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) can't bring in a pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against pressure from Arizona State defensive back Demetries Ford (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: WR Ja’Lynn Polk had nine catches for 102 yards last week for his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Polk has 41 catches for 688 yards and five TDs this season.

Stanford: QB Ashton Daniels got the start last week after leading a comeback win over Colorado the previous game. He went 27 for 45 for 268 yards with a TD and an INT in a loss to UCLA.

FACTS & FIGURES

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs during an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. Credit: AP/Scot Tucker

Washington has won back-to-back games in the series for the first time since winning six in a row from 1995-2003. ... The Huskies won last week without scoring an offensive TD for the first time since the 2018 Pac-12 title game. ... Washington's four turnovers last week were its most in a game in two seasons under coach Kalen DeBoer. ... Washington has its longest winning streak since a 22-gamer from 1990-92. ... The Huskies have played three straight games decided by eight points or fewer and won each of them. They have a seven-game winning streak in games decided by fewer than eight points. ... Stanford has lost six straight home games for the first time since a nine-game skid in 2006-07. ... The Cardinal are 2-18 in their last 20 Pac-12 games. ... Stanford has fallen behind by 29-0 and 35-0 the last two weeks but did rally to beat Colorado two weeks ago. ... The Cardinal have lost 10 straight games against ranked teams.

