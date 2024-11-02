SportsCollegeCollege Football

Owens, Lawrence have 2 touchdowns apiece to lift Indiana State to a 35-31 win over North Dakota

By The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Elijah Owens threw two touchdown passes, Plez Lawrence scored twice and Joey Shew added a pick-6 to help Indiana State defeat North Dakota 35-31 on Saturday.

Shaw opened the scoring with a 20-yard interception return and Lawrence had a 53-yard touchdown run and a 39-yard TD reception in the third quarter to put the Sycamores (4-5, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on top 35-28.

The Fighting Hawks (5-4, 2-3), ranked 15th in the FCS coaches poll, drove to a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter but the Sycamore defense held strong on North Dakota's last two possessions. Maddix Blackwell knocked down a 4th-and-13 Hail Mary pass at the goal line with 14 seconds left.

Owens was 12-of-18 passing for 163 yards while Lawrence had 100 yards on 14 carries. Rashad Rochelle had a 16-yard touchdown reception in the last minute of the first half to tie the game at 21.

Simon Romfo was 18-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and an interception for North Dakota and had a short touchdown run. Isaiah Smith ran for 104 yards and a score.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME