North Dakota State pulls away in second half to beat Southern Illinois 34-10

FARGO, N.D. — TaMerik Williams rushed for two touchdowns in the second half when North Dakota State pulled away for a 34-10 win over Southern Illinois in a matchup of two ranked FCS teams on Saturday.

Leading 13-10 at halftime, the Bison scored on Williams' 34-yard run in the third quarter and added fourth-quarter touchdowns on Williams' 1-yarder and TK Marshall's 2-yarder.

Cam Miller had the Bison's other touchdown on an 8-yard run in the first quarter. The Salukis tied it later in the quarter on Ro Elliott's 4-yard rush before Griffin Crosa kicked a pair of field goals for the six-point Bison halftime lead.

Miller was 15-of-19 passing for 232 yards and added 48 yards on the ground. The Bison rushed for 217 yards.

The Salukis were held to 55 yards on the ground while throwing for 151.

Southern Illinois (6-4, 3-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked 15th in the coaches poll, are 0-7 at the Fargodome and have lost 11 of its last 12 meetings versus 13th-ranked NDSU (7-3, 4-3).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here