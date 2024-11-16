McCown, Henry lead offensive surge in UTSA's 48-27 win over North Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Owen McCown threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns and UTSA took control rom the outset in a 48-27 win over North Texas on Friday night.

Kevorian Barnes got the scoring started for UTSA (5-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) running it in from the 1 with 6:38 left in the first quarter. On North Texas' (5-5, 2-4) following drive, Zah Frazier intercepted Chandler Morris to set up a short field for UTSA.

Two plays later, McCown threw a 51-yard touchdown to David Amador II for a 14-0 lead and the Roadrunners went on to a 27-7 halftime lead. The Mean Green rallied and got within 33-27 early in the fourth when Morris threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Blair Conwright to end a four-play, 75-yard drive with 12:27 left.

But Robert Henry closed it out for UTSA with runs of 2 and 83 yards. Henry ran for 168 yards on 20 carries. Amador had 122 yards on nine receptions.

Shane Porter ran for 193 yards on 13 carries and had touchdown runs of 79, 43 and 39 yards for the Mean Green.

UTSA outgained North Texas 681-480 in total yards.

UTSA and North Texas met for the 13th time, the third-most-played series in Roadrunners history. UTSA is 8-5 all time against the Mean Green, including 6-1 in the Alamodome.

The Roadrunners have won the last three meetings, including a 37-29 road win on Nov. 4, 2023.