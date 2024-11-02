SportsCollegeCollege Football

Hastings, Larison combine for 6 TDs, lead UC Davis in 59-7 rout over Northern Colorado

By The Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif. — Miles Hastings threw three touchdown passes, Lan Larison added 143 yards rushing and three scores and UC Davis routed Northern Colorado 59-7 on Saturday for its eighth straight win.

UC Davis (8-1, 5-0), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, kept pace with No. 2 Montana State (9-0, 5-0) atop the Big Sky Conference standings. The Aggies play at Montana next Saturday before hosting the Bobcats on Nov. 16.

Hastings was 20-of-26 passing for 285 yards and hit three receivers for scores. Larison ran for a 49-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter and scored on a 3-yard run halfway through the second. Larison's 8-yard touchdown run stretched the Aggies' lead to 31-0 early in the third quarter.

Caden Meis scored on a 2-yard run with 7:41 left for Northern Colorado (1-8, 1-4).

UC Davis had 29 first downs and finished with 622 yards of offense.

The Aggies have won four straight against the Bears and lead the series 10-4.

