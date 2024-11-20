Tracy's trick-play TD pass to Virgil helps Miami (OH) beat N. Illinois 20-9

OXFORD, Ohio — Javon Tracy had 79 yards receiving on six catches and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Virgil on Tuesday night to help Miami (OH) beat Northern Illinois 20-9.

Virgil finished with four receptions for 107 yards.

Miami (7-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) has won six games in a row.

Dylan Downing scored on a 2-yard run that gave the Redhawks a 7-0 lead with 2:31 left in the first quarter and Dom Dzioban kicked a 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Tracy took a jet sweep to the right and then lofted a pass down the same sideline to Virgil in the end zone to make it 17-0 with 3:50 left in the second quarter.

Kanon Woodill kicked a 47-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the first half got Northern Illinois (6-5, 3-4) on the scoreboard and Telly Johnson Jr. ran for a 2-yard TD early in the fourth quarter that made it 17-9 after a failed 2-point conversion.

Dzioban made a 22-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 2:25 to play.