SportsCollegeCollege Football

Tracy's trick-play TD pass to Virgil helps Miami (OH) beat N. Illinois 20-9

By The Associated Press

OXFORD, Ohio — Javon Tracy had 79 yards receiving on six catches and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Virgil on Tuesday night to help Miami (OH) beat Northern Illinois 20-9.

Virgil finished with four receptions for 107 yards.

Miami (7-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) has won six games in a row.

Dylan Downing scored on a 2-yard run that gave the Redhawks a 7-0 lead with 2:31 left in the first quarter and Dom Dzioban kicked a 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Tracy took a jet sweep to the right and then lofted a pass down the same sideline to Virgil in the end zone to make it 17-0 with 3:50 left in the second quarter.

Kanon Woodill kicked a 47-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the first half got Northern Illinois (6-5, 3-4) on the scoreboard and Telly Johnson Jr. ran for a 2-yard TD early in the fourth quarter that made it 17-9 after a failed 2-point conversion.

Dzioban made a 22-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 2:25 to play.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME