Johnson and Hampton lead Northern Illinois over MAC leader Western Michigan 42-28

By The Associated Press

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Telly Johnson Jr. ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Illinois beat Mid-American Conference leader Western Michigan 42-28 on Wednesday night.

Western Michigan (5-4, 4-1) ended its three-game home winning streak and hasn’t started 5-0 in conference play since its undefeated 2016 season. The Broncos dropped into a four-way tie atop the league standings.

Northern Illinois (5-4, 2-3) has won three straight in the series.

Johnson scored on a 6-yard run and his 26-yard touchdown stretched the Northern Illinois lead to 42-21 late in the third quarter.

Ethan Hampton completed 13 of 16 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns for Northern Illinois (5-4, 2-3). Gavin Williams also had a touchdown run and catch for the Huskies. Cam Thompson scored on a 91-yard kickoff return.

Hayden Wolff was 14-of-27 passing for 179 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Broncos. Jaden Nixon ran for 95 yards and two scores.

Wolff threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mareyohn Hrabowski with 11:49 left to cap the scoring. The Huskies answered with a 12-play, 42-yard drive that ate 7:24 off the clock, but Kanon Woodill missed a 43-yard field goal.

The Western Michigan offense entered averaging a conference-best 44.8 points per game while the Northern Illinois defense leads the league allowing 17 points.

