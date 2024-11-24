SportsCollegeCollege Football

Stewart, Hill combine for 5 TDs, Houston Christian runs over Northwestern State 62-24

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Cutter Stewart threw for three touchdowns and Calvin Hill ran for two and Houston Christian capped its season with a 62-24 win over winless Northwestern State on Saturday.

Jesse Valenzuela returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown for the Huskies (5-7, 3-4 Southland Conference).

Stewart was 17-of-25 passing for 296 yards and an interception. AJ Wilson had three receptions for 123 yards, including a 23-yard score. Hill had 20 carries for 109 yards, reaching the end zone on runs of 2 and 25 yards.

JT Fayard threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns for the Demons (0-12, 0-7).

Darryle Evans had a 47-yard touchdown run for the Huskies, who led 24-14 at the half. Stewart threw two touchdown passes, Hill had his second rushing score and Valenzuela found the end zone in a 35-point third quarter.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME