Notre Dame, Alabama and Georgia top BCS standings

Two years before the playoffs start in college football, the Southeastern Conference is staging a semifinal to determine who plays Notre Dame in the BCS title game.

Alabama was second and Georgia third in the BCS standings released Sunday. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs play Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC championship.

The winner will advance to the national championship game in Miami on Jan. 7 against the Fighting Irish, who locked up their spot Saturday with a 22-13 victory against Southern California.

Florida (11-1) is fourth in the standings, but with no games left, looks stuck behind their SEC rivals.

One way or another, the SEC will get a shot at its seventh straight BCS championship.

The Bowl Championship Series is in its second-to-last season. It will be replaced by a four-team playoff in 2014.