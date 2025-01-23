SportsCollegeCollege Football

Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison enters the NFL draft following a season-ending hip injury

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talks during media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The game will be played on Monday. Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

By The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, a junior who missed most of the season following a hip injury in October, is entering the NFL draft.

Morrison announced his decision on social media Thursday, writing, “This is not just the end of one chapter — it’s the beginning of another. I’ll carry the lessons, memories, and love from Notre Dame every step of the way.”

Morrison is widely considered a potential first-round pick in April.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Morrison had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2022. He had three interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups in 2023, when he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Morrison started Notre Dame’s first six games this season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

He finished his Notre Dame career with nine interceptions, 27 passes defended and 84 tackles.

