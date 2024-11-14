No. 8 Notre Dame hoping to keep playoff hopes intact as Virginia seeks upset to become bowl eligible

Virginia (5-4) at No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1, No. 8 CFP), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Notre Dame by 22 1/2.

Series record: Notre Dame leads 4-0.

What's at stake

No. 8 Notre Dame has fought its way back into playoff contention by winning seven straight games. A win Saturday could put the Fighting Irish back in position to host a playoff game. What they can't afford is another stumble — especially against a team that ended a three-game losing streak last week at then-No. 23 Pittsburgh. Sure, the Cavaliers would like to end a four-game winless streak in the series. What they really want, though, is a sixth win to become bowl eligible.

Key matchup

Virginia secondary vs. Notre Dame WR Jaden Greathouse. The numbers don't jump off the page for Greathouse. He's caught just 23 passes for 310 yards and one TD this season. But he might be the most dangerous receiver on the Fighting Irish roster. Virginia knows the challenge Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard poses from Leonard's days at Duke. If the Cavaliers force him to throw, corralling Greathouse will be essential.

Players to watch

Virginia: S Jonas Sanker. How often Sanker lines up against Greathouse is unclear but it's a good bet both players will know where the other is. Sanker won his third ACC Defensive Back of the Week award last week after posting five tackles, two for loss, recording an interception and blocking a field goal. It will be interesting to see what he does for an encore.

Notre Dame: DT Donovan Hinish. The second-year player has 19 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks as a complement to Howard Cross III. Now he must replace the preseason All-American. Cross suffered an ankle injury in Notre Dame’s 52-3 victory over Florida State, becoming the most recent defensive player to land on the injury list. So far, the Irish have survived without some starters and Hinish is up next.

Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) makes a catch as Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II (3) defends him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

Facts & figures

A victory would give Notre Dame a clean sweep of its four ACC opponents this season. ... Virginia has the ACC's toughest schedule in 2024. It's ranked eighth-toughest in the FBS based on opponents' winning percentage (.750). The Cavs finish the season against No. 14 SMU (No. 14 CFP) and rival Virginia Tech. ... The Irish defense ranks second nationally in yards passing allowed (148.6), pass efficiency defense (91.54) and defensive scores (four) while ranking third in scoring defense (11.1 points). Notre Dame also is third in turnover margin per game (1.33). .... The Cavaliers have three road victories this season, their highest total since 2011. ... Notre Dame has 29 players appearing in their home finale Saturday. ... The Irish finish the season against No. 16 Army (No. 24 CFP) at Yankee Stadium and at Southern California.