Notre Dame out of AP Top 25; Arizona State in

Notre Dame has dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll after losing its second game of the season, and Arizona State moved in after the Sun Devils' win prompted Southern California to fire coach Lane Kiffin.

Alabama remained No. 1 as the top five held their spots for the third consecutive week. The Crimson Tide received 55 of 60 first-place votes, and No. 2 Oregon got the rest from the media panel, one more than last week. Clemson is third, followed by Ohio State and Stanford.

Georgia moved up to No. 6 after its 44-41 victory against LSU, which slipped four spots to 10th.

Notre Dame (3-2), coming off a loss in the BCS championship game, began the season No. 14 but is now out of the Top 25 after losing 35-21 at home to Oklahoma, which moved up three spots to 11th.

The Fighting Irish next play No. 22 Arizona State. The Sun Devils (3-1) beat USC 62-41 on Saturday night, and the Trojans fired Kiffin hours later.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Maryland moved into the poll at No. 25, and Wisconsin fell out.