O'Connor, Yarns lead Delaware past Stony Brook, 37-13 in CAA season-opener

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Ryan O'Connor threw for 346 yards and a touchdown and Marcus Yarns ran for 107 yards and two scores to help power Delaware to a 37-13 win at Stony Brook in the Colonial Athletic Association season-opener for both schools Thursday night.

The Blue Hens had 414 yards through the air, but were plagued by three interceptions, but Delaware's defense picked off Stony Brook's Casey Case three times as well.

Delaware drove 59 yards in 13 plays with the game's opening drive, but Nate Reed missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt. After the Seawolves went three-and-out, O'Connor capped an eight-play, 85-yard drive by hitting Kym Wimberly from 14-yards out. O'Connor's first interception led directly to a Stony Brook field goal from 24-yards out by Spencer Briscoe.

Reed connected on a 34-yard field goal and Yarns capped a nine-play, 84-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown to send the Blue Hens into halftime with a 17-3 advantage.

O'Connor completed 24 of 38 passes. Chandler Harvin caught five for 100 yards and Wimberly added five catches for 81. Nine receivers caught at least one pass.

Case connected on just 14 of his 40 pass attempts for 163 yards. Johnny Martin III led Stony Brook on the ground with eight carries for 63 yards. Roland Dempster added 10 carries for 50 yards and the Seawolves lone touchdown. Nick Chimienti picked off a pair of Delaware passes.

