SportsCollegeCollege Football

Kick return touchdowns by Eamonn Dennis and Coleman Owen highlight Ohio's 41-0 rout of Kent State

By The Associated Press

KENT, Ohio — Defense and special teams stole the show Wednesday night as Eamonn Dennis returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Coleman Owen scored on a punt return in Ohio's 41-0 victory over Kent State.

The Bobcats allowed just 114 yards and seven first downs against winless Kent State.

Dennis returned the second half kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, going basically untouched up the middle before breaking to the outside and outracing the coverage.

Later in the third quarter, Owen fielded a punt, avoided several arm tackles and stiff-armed a would-be tackler on this way to the house to put the Bobcats up 34-0.

On offense, the Bobcats piled up 407 yards, 258 rushing and 149 passing. Anthony Tyus III had 84 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Parker Navarro threw for 142 yards.

Navarro ran for a touchdown and backup QB Nick Poulos completed his only pass attempt for a short touchdown.

Josh Baka was a rare bright spot for Kent State with 12 solo tackles and 18 total.

The Bobcats (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) and Golden Flashes (0-9, 0-5) have met 75 times. Ohio leads the series 46-28-2.

Ohio climbed into a first-place tie with Western Michigan, Miami and Bowling Green. All four teams have already played this week.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME