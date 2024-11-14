At Wrigley Field, No. 2 Ohio State looks to stay on playoff path against Northwestern

No one needs to remind coach Ryan Day what's at stake for No. 2 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes probably have to win their remaining games to keep their national championship hopes alive, and they sure can't afford a letdown against Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

“Every week for us is like the playoffs right now," Day said. "We’re fighting for a chance to get to Indianapolis (for the Big Ten championship game). It’s always a topic of conversation, and it’s going to come down to our seniors and leaders and how they echo that message.”

Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) is in a good spot, though with little margin for error. That all but disappeared last month with a 32-31 loss at Oregon, which was ranked No. 3 at the time and now sits atop the AP poll.

Though that stung, the Buckeyes' path to a national championship didn't disappear. It just got narrower. One more loss could keep the Buckeyes out of the 12-team playoff field.

They bounced back from that Oregon game with a sloppy and narrow win over Nebraska two weeks later. Ohio State followed that up by beating then-No. 3 Penn State 20-13 in Happy Valley and shellacking Purdue 45-0 last week.

They'll try to keep it going against Northwestern before the schedule takes a tougher turn. No. 5 Indiana and Michigan visit The Horseshoe before a potential trip to the Big Ten Championship game.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa. Credit: AP/Barry Reeger

This is the first of two games at Wrigley Field for Northwestern (4-5, 2-4), which is coming off a bye after a 26-20 overtime win at Purdue. The Wildcats host Illinois at the famed ballpark on Nov. 30.

Northwestern's first five home games were at its temporary lakefront facility. A new Ryan Field being built on the site of the old stadium is scheduled to open in 2026.

“I do think we benefit from the fact that not only has the program been to Wrigley prior, but we were there just last year,” Northwestern coach David Braun said, referring to a loss to Iowa. “Logistically, I think there are a lot of things our guys are comfortable with in terms of what game day is gonna look like.”

‘Friendly’ conditions

Ohio State practiced on grass to try to simulate the conditions at Wrigley Field. The Buckeyes also planned to walk around the ballpark and check it out on Friday, something they don't normally do when they play at other stadiums.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

“It’s a very unique place with unbelievable history, and so it’s a great opportunity for us," Day said.

Take me out...

This won't be the first time Ohio State and Northwestern meet in a stadium housing a major league baseball team.

In 1991, the Buckeyes beat the Wildcats 34-3 before 73,830 at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium — longtime home to baseball's Indians and the NFL's Browns. That was officially a home game for Northwestern as part of a deal with Browns owner Art Modell to move the matchup from Evanston, Ill., and give a cash-strapped athletic department a financial boost.

Jeremiah rising

Freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith has lived up to all the hype that followed him to Ohio State as the top overall recruit in the country.

Will Howard found him on a crossing route for a 17-yard touchdown Saturday that cemented his spot as the most prolific freshman wideout in school history. His ninth touchdown of the season broke a tie with Cris Carter, who had eight in 1984. Smith had already surpassed Carter to set new freshman school records for receptions (45) and receiving yards (765).

Series-ly speaking

Ohio State is 65-14-1 all-time against Northwestern and has won 10 in a row in the series. The Wildcats' most recent victory was 33-27 in overtime at Ryan Field in 2004.

The two teams haven't played in Columbus since 2016. They met in Evanston in 2019 and 2022 and in the 2018 and 2020 Big Ten Championship games.

On target

Howard came up big again last week, throwing for three touchdowns and running for a score. He was 21 for 26 for 260 yards, another steady effort for a player who ranks second in the nation in completion percentage and third in passing efficiency.