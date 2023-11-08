SportsCollegeCollege Football

Ohio State remains No. 1, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, as CFP rankings stand pat

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) talks to running back...

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) talks to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) before a play against Rutgers during the second half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State won 35-16. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

By The Associated Press

Ohio State remained No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, with Georgia, Michigan and Florida State following the Buckeyes, as the selection committee stood pat with its top eight teams.

Washington was fifth, followed by Pac-12 rival Oregon, Texas and Alabama at eighth.

Only one of the top 11 teams in last week's first CFP rankings lost last weekend. Oklahoma dropped from ninth to 17th after losing to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys moved up to 15th.

This weekend sets up as one with potential to shake up the top four, with Georgia and Michigan both facing their highest-ranked opponents so far.

The Bulldogs host Mississippi, the committee's ninth-ranked team. The Wolverines visit Penn State, which is 10th. Washington also faces a ranked team, with No. 18 Utah, coming to Seattle on Saturday.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) scrambles as Missouri defensive lineman...

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) scrambles as Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

