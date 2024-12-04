Ryan Day admits mistakes in Ohio State's loss to Michigan and looks to playoffs to redeem himself

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Wednesday he was “in shock” after losing to rival Michigan for the fourth straight year and looks to the College Football Playoff as a chance to redeem himself and his team.

The calls to fire Day have been growing louder since Saturday's 13-10 loss to underdog Michigan, a team that just became bowl eligible the previous week.

What may be saving Day's job immediately is that Ohio State is No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and will have a national playoff game, possibly at home, on Dec. 21 or 22. If the Buckeyes win a national championship, all will be forgiven.

“There’s no way to defend losing four years in a row," Day said during his signing day news conference. “But I know this: We’re going to play really hard in this game. We’re going to swing as hard as we possibly can."

Day acknowledged what everyone who watched Saturday's game saw: The Buckeyes stayed with running plays that weren't working, pass protection was lousy, they faltered in the red zone and had special-teams problems, including two missed field goals by Jaden Fielding.

“I was in shock after the game, I really was,” Day said.

“There were some things that happened in the game that, you know, I’m responsible for that can never happen again. I don’t know how else to say it,” he said. “And then other things that, you know, it’s still a game of football. Certain things that are going to happen in the game affect the outcome. That’s just how it goes.”

To make matters worse, a postgame brawl started when jubilant Michigan players tried to plant their flag in the middle of the block O at midfield, raising the ire of Buckeyes players. Police had to use pepper spray to get the teams apart. The Big Ten Conference subsequently fined each school $100,000.

The optics were bad for everyone concerned.

Despite all the outside noise, Day said everybody at the university has been behind him. Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork expressed his "full support” for the coach.

“We got an opportunity to go win the national championship and, you know, everybody, around here has been very supportive on that, focusing on that,” Day said. “And that’s really what it is. And I know what the job is. I know where the focus needs to be. And there hasn't been a ton of communication other than that."