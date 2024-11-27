Oklahoma invades LSU's Tiger Stadium for the first time in both teams' final regular-season game

Oklahoma (6-5, 2-5 SEC) at LSU (7-4, 4-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 6.

Series record: LSU leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Oklahoma, a win guarantees the Sooners a 25th winning record in the past 26 seasons and probably a more attractive bowl bid than they'd get with a .500 regular season. LSU can reach the nine-victory plateau for a third straight season by winning its regular-season finale and its bowl game.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma's running game vs. LSU's defensive front. The Sooners are averaging 226.8 yards rushing during their last four games. That includes a 257 yards on the ground in the upset win over Alabama. The Tigers come in allowing an averaged of 144.7 yards rushing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: QB Jackson Arnold has passed for 773 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, and has rushed for 231 yards since regaining his starting role five games ago.

LSU: WR Kyren Lacy leads the SEC in TD receptions with eight, is fourth in the conference in yards receiving with 825 and is fifth in catches with 55. He

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma and LSU have never met in the regular season, and the Sooners have never played at Tiger Stadium. ... Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has faced LSU three times, but never as a head coach. He was the opposing defensive coordinator in three bowl games and went 1-2 in those meetings. The lone victory and one of the losses came with Clemson and the first loss came with Oklahoma. ... The Oklahoma defense ranks sixth nationally in allowing 2.9 yards per rush this season, and that average has been even lower — 2.6 yards per carry — during the past five games. ... Oklahoma's only victory over LSU came in the state of Louisiana, at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 2, 1950. ... LSU has won 18 of its past 20 games in Tiger Stadium and the Tigers are 14-1 at night in Death Valley under third-year coach Brian Kelly. ... Kelly is 16-7 in SEC regular-season games with LSU — 9-2 in Tiger Stadium. ... LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier ranks second in the SEC in TDs passing (23), yards passing per game (314.4), and total offense (310.9). He has completed 290 of 459 passes for 3,458 yards and 23 TDs with 11 interceptions. ... In addition to Lacy, LSU’s offense includes two other players with at least 50 receptions: TE Mason Taylor (52 receptions, 518 yards and two TDs) and WR Aaron Anderson (52 catches, 778 yards and five scores).