Oklahoma State hires Meacham as offensive coordinator as shakeup following 3-9 season continues

Doug Meacham has returned to Oklahoma State as former teammate Mike Gundy's offensive coordinator, the school announced Friday.

Meacham played offensive line for the Cowboys from 1983 to 1987 and worked with tight ends and inside receivers on Oklahoma State's coaching staff from 2005 to 2012.

Meacham most recently was an offensive coordinator in 2021 at TCU, and he remained on the Horned Frogs' staff through this season. He was an assistant coach for the TCU squad that reached the national championship game after the 2022 season. In 2014, during the first of his two stints as offensive coordinator there, he was finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Meacham also has been a college offensive coordinator at Kansas, Houston, Samford, Henderson State, Jacksonville State and Georgia Military and held the same position for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.

It's the latest in a flurry of moves Oklahoma State has made as it tries to bounce back from a 3-9 season that ended the school's 18-year bowl streak under coach Mike Gundy.

Meacham replaces Kasey Dunn. Earlier in the week, the school hired New Orleans Saints assistant Todd Grantham as defensive coordinator. He replaced Bryan Nardo.

They will join Gundy, who agreed to a restructured contract after the worst season in his 20 years at the school.