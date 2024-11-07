Oklahoma State has to win out to extend 19-season bowl streak while TCU gets bowl eligible with win

Oklahoma State (3-6, 0-6 Big 12) at TCU (5-4, 3-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by 11 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 17-14-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State has to win its last three regular season games to avoid its first losing season since 2005, which was Mike Gundy's first as head coach. The Cowboys have since had a school-record streak of 19 seasons going to a bowl. TCU can get bowl eligible with a win. The Horned Frogs had won back-to-back Big 12 games before Baylor's game-ending field goal last week. It was the second conference game this season they lost in the final minute.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover leads the Big 12 with 327.4 yards passing per game and his 21 touchdowns. He has completed 230 of 343 passes (67.1%). The Cowboys have allowed three TDs passes in each of their last two games, with opponents scoring 12 times through the air in the past five games. Oklahoma State is near the bottom of the 16-team Big 12 allowing 255 yards per game and 8.4 yards per catch, but is one of only four teams with at least 10 interceptions. Hoover has thrown eight picks __ only three Big 12 QBs have more this season.

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover (10) looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Credit: AP/Chris Torres

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: WR Brennan Presley is the only FBS player this season with 500 receiving yards, 200 kickoff return yards and 50 rushing yards. He ranks eighth nationally with 62 catches and needs seven more to pass Rashuan Woods' school record of 293 career catches that has stood since 2003. Presley has multiple catches in 39 consecutive games, the second-longest active FBS streak.

TCU: WR Savion Williams, a former high school quarterback, has led TCU in rushing in each of the last three games while lining up in wildcat formations. He is the first Horned Frogs player with a rushing, receiving and passing TD in the same season since Kenny Hill in 2017. Williams' 47 receptions and five TD catches are both career highs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley score past cornerback Reggie Bush II In the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Credit: AP/Jerry Larson

Oklahoma State has allowed 523.3 total yards per game during its six-game losing streak. ... The last time the Cowboys played in Fort Worth two years ago, they were ranked 13th before losing 43-40 in double overtime to then-No. 13 TCU. ... Jack Bech is 77 yards shy of becoming only the sixth TCU player with a 1,000-yard receiving season. ... Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker is the Big 12 leader with 9.6 tackles per game.